Global Dyes Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Dyes market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dyes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Dyes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Dyes market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From leather to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye.
Dyes, a coloring material, have been widely used in our daily life. Dyes have various types, such as disperse dyes, reactive dyes, sulfur dyes, vat dyes, acid dyes, direct dyes, cationic dyes and so on. Among of those types, disperse dyes accounts for the largest consumption share. In 2016, consumption volume of disperse dyes was 627.31 K MT, with the share of 44.38%, followed by reactive dyes, which held 29.30% consumption market share.
Dyes can be found in some industries, from textile to leather, from paper to paint & coating. Textile industry is the largest consumer of dyes in nowadays. Consumption volume from textile industry reached to 1127.69 K MT in 2016, contributing 79.78% market share.
China has become the largest manufacturer and consumer of dyes. In 2016, China consumed 723.63 K MT dyes. The follower is india, whose consumption volume was 176.68 K MT. Since dyes are mainly used in textile industry, the targeted clients of dyes industry distributes in countries, where textile industry is promising.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Archroma
Huntsman
Kiri Industries
Nippon Kayaku
Kyung-In
Colourtex
Jay Chemicals
Everlight Chemical
BEZEMA
Bodal Chemical
Sumitomo
Eksoy
Aarti Industries Ltd
Osaka Godo
Setas
Atul
Anand International
LonSen
Runtu
Jihua Group
Transfar
Hubei Chuyuan
Tianjin Hongfa
YaBuLai Dyestuff
Yabang
Linfen Dyeing
Dalian Dyestuffs
Zhongdan
ANOKY
Tianjin Dek Chemical
Zhejiang Jinguang Industrial
Matex Chemicals
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Disperse Dyes
Reactive Dyes
Sulfur Dyes
Vat Dyes
Acid Dyes
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Textile
Leather
Paper
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Dyes capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Dyes manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dyes are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Dyes Manufacturers
Dyes Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Dyes Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Dyes market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
