Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2023

Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (eNVM) has become an important and essential IP that adds flexibility to electronic products and helps accelerate time-to-market. UMC offers state-of-the-art embedded non-volatile solutions to meet a variety of embedded system applications. High quality embedded non-volatile memories (eFuse, eOTP, eMTP, eE2 PROM and eFlash) can be used for trimming, redundancy, data encryption, ID, coding and programming.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of IoT-based devices and services in the developing countries. The need for ubiquitous connectivity necessitates rapid deployment of inexpensive and low power consuming products with the ability to communicate securely. Therefore, proliferation of IoT-based devices and services is estimated to spur the demand significantly over the forecast period.

Embedded non-volatile memory is a small-sized chip used to meet a variety of embedded system applications. It is primarily used in smart card, SIM card, microcontrollers, PMIC, and display driver IC for the purpose of data encryption, programming, trimming, identification, coding, and redundancy. Manufacturers focus on providing secured eNVMs for MCUs used in the IoT-based devices.

High efficiency and compact design associated with eNVMs is expected to replace comparatively bulky, conventional, standalone non-volatile memories. It is one of the key components of IoT-based microcontroller devices. Use of low power and low-cost embedded non-volatile memories can decrease the consumer electronics cost significantly, which is also anticipated to catapult product demand over the next few years. The growing need for security in connected device is anticipated to provide avenues for growth owing to the secured layer provided at the most vulnerable physical layer, which cannot be breached through passive, semi-invasive, and invasive methods. These memories are also used in automobiles, particularly in head-up displays and next generation technology such as key-less push button start features. Therefore, increasing demand for smart cars is anticipated to catalyze eNVM market growth over the next eight years.Miniaturization of devices such as smartphones as well as automobile components has instigated manufacturers to reduce the process node size without affecting the performance. For instance, Chinese manufacturer, HHGrace is investing in R&D, in order to scale down the process node to deliver compact and efficiently performing eNVM solutions, PWM ICs, and MEMS chips.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Embedded Non-Volatile Memory is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 18.0% Over The Next Five Years, will reach 16800 million US$ in 2023, from 6220 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TSMC

GlobalFoundries

UMC

SMIC

Samsung

HHGrace

TowerJazz

Microchip Technology

Fujitsu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

200mm Fabs

300mm Fabs

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

IoT

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

Chapter 1, to describe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Embedded Non-Volatile Memory, with sales, revenue, and price of Embedded Non-Volatile Memory, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Embedded Non-Volatile Memory, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Embedded Non-Volatile Memory market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Embedded Non-Volatile Memory by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Embedded Non-Volatile Memory by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Embedded Non-Volatile Memory by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Embedded Non-Volatile Memory by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

