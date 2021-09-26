In this report, the Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-epoxy-curing-agents-epoxy-hardener-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

This report studies the Epoxy Curing Agents market. The curing process is a chemical reaction in which the epoxide groups in epoxy resin reacts with a curing agent (hardener) to form a highly crosslinked, three-dimensional network. In order to convert epoxy resins into a hard, infusible, and rigid material, it is necessary to cure the resin with hardener. The products are available for a wide range of civil engineering, infrastructure and other building & construction applications.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the Epoxy Curing Agents market, there still has a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) market is valued at 2990 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Olin Corporation (Dow)

Hexion

Huntsman

KUKDO

Reichhold

Atul

Aditya Birla Group

BASF

Evonik

Air Products

Royce International

Cardolite

Gabriel Performance Products

Mitsubishi Chemical

Incorez

Hitachi Chemical

Cargill

Dasen Material

Rich Chemical

Shangdong DEYUAN

Yun Teh Industrial

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Amine Based Products

Anhydrides Based Products

Other Type

By Application, the market can be split into

Coatings

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Adhesives

Composites

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Manufacturers

Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-epoxy-curing-agents-epoxy-hardener-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) market

Challenges to market growth for Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com