Global Face Recognition Device Market Will Reach 44.59% in 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Face Recognition Device Market”, this report meets with users expectations by covering all industrial parameters like Key Manufacturers, Top Regions, Developments, Technology, R&D, Trends, Revenue and Future Industrial Growth.

A Facial Recognition Device stems from a purpose-built combination of high-end hardware components and efficient software to automatically identify or verify a person from a digital image, as required in several Security and Surveillance installations. The identification process is done by comparing the facial features extracted from an image with those previously stored in a facial database.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Face Recognition Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As for the global Face Recognition Device industry, the industry structure is relatively dispensable. The top three manufacturers have 20.37% revenue market share in 2017. The China giant Cloudwalk, which has 12.88% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Face Recognition Device industry. The manufacturers following Cloudwalk are Aurora and Insigma Group, which respectively has 4.18% and 3.31% market share globally.

Plus, China is the largest consumption area, accounting for 29.29% in 2017, and Will Reach 44.59% in 2023, With a CAGR of 29.53% During 2018-2023 largely owing to the publishment of A Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan.

The downstream industries of Face Recognition Device are government, banking and finance, travel, migration and criminal. In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of Face Recognition Device will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the Face Recognition Device. In the foreseeable future, the Face Recognition Device will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of Face Recognition Device bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Face Recognition field hastily.

The worldwide market for Face Recognition Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 27.3% over the next five years, will reach 4540 million US$ in 2023, from 1070 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cloudwalk

Aurora

Insigma Group

Herta

IDTECK Co Ltd.

Artec Group

CMOLO

Anviz

Adatis GmbH?Co. KG

IDEMIA (France)

EnterFace

SenseTime

ColosseoEAS

Cognitec Systems

Bioenable

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Handheld Devices

Fixed Devices

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Security and Protection

Transportation

BFSI

Others

