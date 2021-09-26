Global Flame Retardant ABS Market Research Report 2018
This report studies the Flame Retardant ABS market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Flame Retardant ABS market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Flame Retardant ABS market is valued at 6301.97 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 7891.87 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.27% between 2017 and 2024.
The major players in global Flame Retardant ABS market include
Chi Mei
LG Chem
SABIC
Lotte Advanced Materials
KKPC
Formosa Plastics
Grand Pacific Chemical
Techno-UMG
Toray
CNPC
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Flame Retardant ABS in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering
Taiwan
Korea
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
USA
Other
On the basis of product, the Flame Retardant ABS market is primarily split into
Halogen Type
Non-halogen Type
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Appliance
OA Machine
Automotive
Industrial
