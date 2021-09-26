Global Garlic Market to Expand with Noteworthy CAGR of 4.1% During 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Garlic Market – By Type (Hard Neck, Soft Neck), By Form (Fresh, Dehydrated, Others), By Application (Culinary, Bakery Products, Soup, Sauces and Dressings, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Garlic Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global garlic market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to reach USD 20,216.3 Million by the end of 2023 from USD 7,056.5 Million in 2017. Due to rising utilization of garlic as ingredients in various foods, the market is witnessing unprecedented growth. In the terms of volume, the market is anticipated to grow by 2.3% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominated in overall garlic market in 2017.

The report begins with an overview for Garlic Market. The research report broadly covers analysis of key market drivers, challenges, opportunities and trends. The study also provides separate analysis to understand market size, projections and macroeconomic indicators of global regions that affects the market share. The report also offers an extensive coverage of various industry players along with their recent product launches and market activities. The report also goes through porter’s five analyses for getting a better understanding about the forces that shape competition within the industry. There is a timeline considered for useful analysis i.e. 2017 is considered as base year, 2018 as estimated year and 2019-2023 as forecasted year.

The market is divided into various segments and further sub-segments to drive the useful insights that can be utilized for company revenue growth and business. The Garlic Market is segmented on the basis of

By Type

– Hard Neck

– Soft Neck

By Form

– Fresh

– Dehydrated

– Others

By Application

– Culinary

– Bakery Products

– Soup, Sauces and Dressings

– Others

The research also does a separate geographical analysis that comprises both the region wise and country wise analysis. The geography covered in the report is North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe) , Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa). As per the report, Asia Pacific is likely to be the market giant in the upcoming years.

Considering the competition, the major vendors providing Garlic Market across the globe are –

– Garlic King, Inc.

– The Garlic Company

– Christopher Ranch

– Italian Rose Garlic Products Inc.

– California Garlic Company

– Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co., Ltd

– Filaree Garlic Farm

– Frieda’s Inc.

– Ever Organic

– South West Garlic Farm

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

These vendors have adopted various types of organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, business expansions, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and further expand their presence in the Garlic Market.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Garlic Market

3. Garlic Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Garlic Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Garlic Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Garlic Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Hard Neck Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Soft Neck Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Garlic Market Segmentation Analysis, By Form

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

10.4. Fresh Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Dehydrated Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Garlic Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Culinary Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Bakery Products Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Soup, Sauces and Dressings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.2.1.4. Hard Neck Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Soft Neck Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Form

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

12.2.2.4. Fresh Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Dehydrated Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Application

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.2.3.4. Culinary Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5. Bakery Products Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.6. Soup, Sauces and Dressings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.3.1.4. Hard Neck Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Soft Neck Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By Form

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

12.3.2.4. Fresh Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Dehydrated Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Application

12.3.3.1. Introduction

12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.3.3.4. Culinary Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. Bakery Products Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.6. Soup, Sauces and Dressings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

