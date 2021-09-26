Global Hydroponic Crop Farming Market to Expand with Noteworthy CAGR of 18.2% During 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Hydroponic Crop Farming Market -By Crop (Lettuce, Microgreens, Medical Marijuana, Tomatoes, Herbs, Pepper, Cucumber, Others) By Farming Type (Indoor Farming, Outdoor Farming) By Sales (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Restaurant and Chefs, Grocery Stores, Bulk Suppliers & Distributors, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Hydroponic Crop Farming Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 10,106.7 Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Increasing consumer demand for local foods is one of the key factors driving the growth of hydroponics crop farming market. Apart from this, private sector investment is envisioned to bolster the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of hydroponic crop farming market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Crop

– Lettuce

– Microgreens

– Medical Marijuana

– Tomatoes

– Herbs

– Pepper

– Cucumber

– Others

By Farming Type

– Indoor Farming

– Outdoor Farming

By Sales

– Hypermarket & Supermarket

– Restaurant and Chefs

– Grocery Stores

– Bulk Suppliers & Distributors

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Bowery, Inc.

– Metropolis Farms, Inc.

– Lufa Farms

– FreshBox Farms

– Cropking Inc.

– Triton Foodworks

– Hydroherbs

– Evergreen Farm Oy

– GrowUp Urban Farms

– Urban Harvest

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Hydroponic Crop Farming Market

3. Hydroponic Crop Farming Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Hydroponic Crop Farming Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Hydroponic Crop Farming Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Hydroponic Crop Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Crop

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Crop

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Crop

9.4. Lettuce Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Microgreens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Medical Marijuana Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.7. Tomatoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.8. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.9. Pepper Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.10. Cucumber Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Hydroponic Crop Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Farming Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Farming Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Farming Type

10.4. Indoor Farming Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Outdoor Farming Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Hydroponic Crop Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales

11.4. Hypermarket & Supermarket Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Restaurant and Chefs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Grocery Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Bulk Suppliers & Distributors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Crop

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Crop

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Crop

12.2.1.4. Lettuce Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Microgreens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Medical Marijuana Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.7. Tomatoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.8. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.9. Pepper Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.10. Cucumber Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Farming Type

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Farming Type

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Farming Type

12.2.2.4. Indoor Farming Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Outdoor Farming Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Sales

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales

12.2.3.4. Hypermarket & Supermarket Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5. Restaurant and Chefs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.6. Grocery Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.7. Bulk Suppliers & Distributors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Crop

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Crop

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Crop

12.3.1.4. Lettuce Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Microgreens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. Medical Marijuana Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.7. Tomatoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.8. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.9. Pepper Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.10. Cucumber Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

