Global Laparotomy Sponges Market growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025

Laparotomy, also known as celiotomy, is an abdominal surgical incision procedure through abdominal wall for the diagnosis of diseases related to the abdominal cavity. It is an open surgery, which is performed under general anesthesia. It involves usage of surgical sponges known as laparotomy sponges such as sterile laparotomy sponges and non-sterile laparotomy sponges. These sponges are employed to absorb body fluids and abdomen viscera, allowing clear vision of organs during surgeries. They are present in several sizes, shapes, and materials such as cotton and rayon.

The global laparotomy sponges market was valued at $697 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,230 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. The factors that drive the growth of the global laparotomy sponges market include rise in prevalence of colorectal cancer, increase in cesarean births worldwide, upsurge in geriatric population, and easy affordability. However, increase in demand of minimally invasive procedures instead of open surgeries and issues related with retained sponges hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the development of advanced laparotomy sponges and high growth potential in the untapped emerging economies are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players.

The laparotomy sponges market is segmented based on product, sterility, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into radiopaque laparotomy sponges, traditional laparotomy sponges, and radio-frequency identification (RFID) laparotomy sponges. By sterility, it is bifurcated into sterile and non-sterile laparotomy sponges. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals and surgery centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Laparotomy Sponges Key Market Segments:

By Product

– Radiopaque Laparotomy Sponges

– Traditional Laparotomy Sponges

– Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Laparotomy Sponges

By Sterility

– Sterile Laparotomy Sponges

– Non-sterile Laparotomy Sponges

By End user

– Hospitals

– Surgery Centers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AdvaCare Pharma

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Cardinal Health

– Dynarex Corporation

– DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– BSN Medical GmbH

– DUKAL Corporation

– Stryker Corporation

– Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Hubei Qianjiang Kingphar Medical Material Co., Ltd.

– Yangzhou Super Union Import & Export Co., Ltd.

– Patterson Companies

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2017

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in prevalence of colorectal cancer

3.4.1.2. Increase in cesarean births worldwide

3.4.1.3. Rise in geriatric population

3.4.1.4. Easy Affordability

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Increase in the number of events of retained surgical instruments

3.4.2.2. Rise in demand of minimally invasive surgeries

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. High market potential in untapped emerging economies

3.4.3.2. Development of technological advanced novel products

3.4.4. Impact Analyses

CHAPTER 4: LAPAROTOMY SPONGES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Radiopaque Sponges

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Traditional Sponges

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Sponges

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: LAPAROTOMY SPONGES MARKET, BY STERILITY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Sterile Laparotomy Sponges

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Non-sterile Laparotomy Sponges

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

