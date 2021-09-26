In this report, the Global Solar Cell Metal Paste Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Solar Cell Metal Paste Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Solar Cell Metal Paste market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Solar Cell Metal Paste breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Photovoltaic metallization pastes are screen printed onto the surface of solar cells in a pattern of grid lines which serve to collect electricity produced by the cell and transport it out. According to applications, solar cell metal paste can be classified into four categories: Front Side Ag Paste, Rear Side Ag Paste, Rear Side Al Paste and others.

China is the dominate producer of solar cell metal paste, the production is 14840 MT in 2015, accounting for about 62.14% of the total amount. China also is the dominate consumer of solar cell metal paste, the sale volume is 12952 MT in 2015, with the consumption market share of 54.24%. China and Taiwan are expected to remain the regions with the leadership positions in the forecast period.

In terms of rear side Al paste, leading players in solar cell metal paste industry are Rutech, Giga Solar, LEED Electronic Ink, Hoyi Technology. Rutech is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 16.33% in 2015. In terms of front side Ag paste and rear side Al paste, the top four companies are DuPont, Heraeus, Samsung SDI and Giga Solar. DuPont is the leading manufacturer, with the sales market share of 6.88% in 2015.

Global Solar Cell Metal Paste market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Cell Metal Paste.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Solar Cell Metal Paste capacity, production, value, price and market share of Solar Cell Metal Paste in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DuPont

Heraeus

Samsung SDI

Giga Solar

Toyo Aluminium K.K.

Monocrystal

Noritake

Namics

Dongjin Semichem

EXOJET Technology Corporation

AG PRO

TTMC

Daejoo Electronic Materials

Rutech

Hoyi Technology

Tehsun

LEED Electronic Ink

Xi’an Hongxing Electronic Paste

Solar Cell Metal Paste Breakdown Data by Type

Front Side Ag Paste

Rear Side Ag Paste

Rear Side Al Paste

Others

Solar Cell Metal Paste Breakdown Data by Application

Multicrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Others

Solar Cell Metal Paste Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Solar Cell Metal Paste Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solar Cell Metal Paste capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Solar Cell Metal Paste manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar Cell Metal Paste :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



