Global Steel Round Bars Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Steel Round Bars market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Steel Round Bars breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Steel round bars refer to long-solid steel bars with the circular cross-section. Diameter is one of specifications and expressed in millimeters (mm).

Steel round bars include hot-rolled, forged and cold-rolled steel bars.

The technical barriers of steel round bars are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. There are numerous enterprises in the market, and larger companies in in Europe steel round bars market include Riva Group, Sidenor, Tata Steel, Sandvik Materials Technology, Saarstahl, DEW-STAHL, IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH, Ascometal. Central Europe is the largest producer and consumer, more than 28% on production and consumption share.

According to customer types, steel round bars is widely used in construction, production equipment, general application, etc. In 2015, steel round bars for production equipment occupied more than 36% of total amount. With Europe development of downstream industry supported by European laws and regulations, the demand for steel round bars is expected to increase during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Steel round bars industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Global Steel Round Bars market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Round Bars.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Riva Group

Sidenor

Tata Steel

Sandvik Materials Technology

Saarstahl

DEW-STAHL

IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

Ascometal

DAIDO

Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd

Georgsmarienhtte

Caparo Merchant Bar

Acerinox

Sverdrup Steel

Acentasteel

MMK

Huizhou Xing Ye Special Steel

XING CHENG

Mangalam Alloys

Daye Jiayong Metallurgy

BAGLIETTO Marine Steel Company

Steel Round Bars Breakdown Data by Type

Hot-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Forged Steel Round Bars

Steel Round Bars Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Production Equipment

General Application

Others

Steel Round Bars Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Steel Round Bars Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

