Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
This report studies the unsaturated polyester resins market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.
Unsaturated polyester resin is produced first by esterificating diacid and diol to polymer form, then using styrene monomer to dissolve polymer into syrup form resin creating unsaturated polyester resin, this is what we called UPR.The advantages of UPR are easy blinding with filler and create excellent properties under room temperature with normal pressure. After applying pressure with heat, UPR can be formed into high hardness products with excellent mechanical properties. UPR has distinct properties in weather resistance, chemical resistance, water resistance and cold resistance. UPR is widely used in soft mold casting, button, boards, artificial marble, furniture, corrugated roofing, storage tanks, pipe line, yachts, fishing rods and many other construction FRP materials.
Due to abundant raw material resource and mature technology, there are many suppliers all over the world. The market is fragmented on a global level with the top four companies accounting for less than 25% of the market in 2017. Key global participants in the market include Ashland, DSM, Polynt-Reichhold and Yabang. During them, Polynt-Reichhold is the global leader.
During past five years, global UPR consumption had varied from 4253.1 K MT in 2013 to 5028.8 K MT in 2017, with a CAGR of 4.28%. In 2017, the largest consuming region was Asia, followed by North America and Europe; China was the largest consuming country, with 44.05% of the total.
The global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market is valued at 8380 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Ashland
DSM
Polynt-Reichhold
AOC
U-Pica
Japan Composite
Yabang
Tianhe Resin
Changzhou Fangxin
Zhaoqing Futian
Jiangsu Fullmark
Changzhou Huari
Zeyuan Chemical
Guangdong Huaxun
Luxchem Polymer Industries
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Orthophthalic
Isophthalic
Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Construction Industry
Automotive Industry
Shipbuilding Industry
Other Composites
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
