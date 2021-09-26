Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

This report studies the unsaturated polyester resins market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

Unsaturated polyester resin is produced first by esterificating diacid and diol to polymer form, then using styrene monomer to dissolve polymer into syrup form resin creating unsaturated polyester resin, this is what we called UPR.The advantages of UPR are easy blinding with filler and create excellent properties under room temperature with normal pressure. After applying pressure with heat, UPR can be formed into high hardness products with excellent mechanical properties. UPR has distinct properties in weather resistance, chemical resistance, water resistance and cold resistance. UPR is widely used in soft mold casting, button, boards, artificial marble, furniture, corrugated roofing, storage tanks, pipe line, yachts, fishing rods and many other construction FRP materials.

Due to abundant raw material resource and mature technology, there are many suppliers all over the world. The market is fragmented on a global level with the top four companies accounting for less than 25% of the market in 2017. Key global participants in the market include Ashland, DSM, Polynt-Reichhold and Yabang. During them, Polynt-Reichhold is the global leader.

During past five years, global UPR consumption had varied from 4253.1 K MT in 2013 to 5028.8 K MT in 2017, with a CAGR of 4.28%. In 2017, the largest consuming region was Asia, followed by North America and Europe; China was the largest consuming country, with 44.05% of the total.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Ashland

DSM

Polynt-Reichhold

AOC

U-Pica

Japan Composite

Yabang

Tianhe Resin

Changzhou Fangxin

Zhaoqing Futian

Jiangsu Fullmark

Changzhou Huari

Zeyuan Chemical

Guangdong Huaxun

Luxchem Polymer Industries

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Other Composites

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Manufacturers

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



