Global Workforce Analytics Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2017 To 2025

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Global Workforce Analytics Market for the period of 2017-2025 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

Global Workforce Analytics Market

By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Organizations), Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Workforce Analytics Market was valued at USD 502.54 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,831.13 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.45% from 2017 to 2025.

Workforce analytics is a type of analytics that focuses on workforce metrics and optimization. Workforce analytics uses a combination of data analysis tools and statistical methods to measure workforce performance, worker-related data, allowing leaders to improve the effectiveness of people-related decision-making and human resources strategy. Benefits of workforce analytics include – anticipate workforce disruption before they strike, deliver smarter business-focused insights, empower managers within the organization, strengthens stronger team cohesion and organizational values.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising adoption by small and medium businesses

1.2 Increasing demand for mobile applications

1.3 Rapidly Global Workforce Analytics Market work dynamics

1.4 Growing need to make smarter decisions

1.5 Growing volume of data in HR departments

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of technical expertise for analysis

2.2 Concerns for data security and privacy

2.3 Poor knowledge and resistance to change

Market Segmentation:

The Global Workforce Analytics Market is segmented on the organization size, component, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. Organization Size:

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Small and Medium Organizations

2. By Component:

2.1 Solution

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

2.2.2.1 System integration services

2.2.2.2 Consulting services

3. By Deployment Mode:

3.1 Private Cloud

3.2 Public Cloud

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Government

4.3 IT and Telecom

4.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.5 Travel and Hospitality

4.6 Retail

4.7 Manufacturing

4.8 Others

Source Information

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Workforce Software

3. SAP SE

4. Kronos Inc.

5. Tableau Software

6. Visier Inc.

7. Oracle Corporation

8. Workday, Inc.

9. ADP, LLC.

10. Cornerstone Ondemand

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

