Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Charles River , Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings , IQVIA , Medpace , Pharmaceutical Product Development , Syneos Health and Forecast to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Charles River

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

IQVIA

Medpace

Pharmaceutical Product Development

Syneos Health

PAREXEL International Corporation

ICON plc

PRA Health Sciences

Envigo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Regulatory Service

Medical Writing

Pharmacovigilance

Site Management Protocol

Clinical Trial Service

Clinical Data Management & Biometrics

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic institutes & government organizations

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing

1.2 Classification of Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing by Types

1.2.1 Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Regulatory Service

1.2.4 Medical Writing

1.2.5 Pharmacovigilance

1.2.6 Site Management Protocol

1.2.7 Clinical Trial Service

1.2.8 Clinical Data Management & Biometrics

1.2.9 Other

1.3 Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Biotechnology Companies

1.3.3 Medical Device Companies

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Companies

1.3.5 Academic institutes & government organizations

1.4 Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Charles River

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Charles River Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IQVIA

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IQVIA Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Medpace

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Medpace Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Pharmaceutical Product Development

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Pharmaceutical Product Development Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

