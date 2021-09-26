Neuroprosthesis Market to 2027 – Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cochlear Ltd., LivaNova PLC, MED EL, Medtronic, NeuroPace, Inc., Nevro Corp., Second Sight Medical Products

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global neuroprosthesis market based on type, technique and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The neuroprosthesis market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Rise in the number of individuals suffering from neurological disorders and increasing incidence of amputations due to road accidents and injuries are expected to fuel the growth of the neuroprosthesis market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing applications of neuroprosthesis is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market.

Neuroprosthesis is the process of using direct electric stimulation to enable proper functioning of the nervous system. Neuroprosthetic devices supplements the input or the output signals to the neural system, enabling the individual to carry out proper functioning and physical activities. Some of the purposes which involve the use of neuroprosthesis include, techniques for bladder and bowel control, deep brain stimulation, and restoration of mobility and respiration to paralyzed individuals.

The “Global Neuroprosthesis Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by type, technique, application, and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading neuroprosthesis market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.The global neuroprosthesis market is segmented on the basis of type, technique and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as, input neural prosthetics and output neural prosthetics. The input neural prosthesis is further segmented as, retinal implants and cochlear implants. Similarly, output neural prosthesis is further classified as, motor prosthetics and cognitive prosthetics. Based on technique, the market is classified as, Deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and vagus nerve stimulation. The neuroprosthesis market is segmented based on applications such as, physiological disorders, cognitive disorders and motor neuron disorders.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the neuroprosthesis market in the coming years, due to increasing cases of neurological disorders in the region. Also, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing investment from the leading manufacturers in the growing economies of the region such as China and Japan.The report analyzes factors affecting neuroprosthesis market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the neuroprosthesis market in these regions.