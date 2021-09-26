Permeate Market Current and Future Outlook By Global Emerging Players Agropur Ingredients, Arion Dairy Products B.V., Armor Proteines, Glanbia plc, Hoogwegt Group, Idaho Milk Products

Permeate is a high-lactose dairy ingredient produced by removing protein and other solids from milk or whey. Various physical separation techniques are employed for this purpose. Milk permeate is obtained post-elimination by ultrafiltration of dairy fat and milk proteins present in the milk. Rich in urea and NPN, milk permeate also has a stabilizing effect on casein micelles. It is used preferably as a bulking agent or as a protein standardization agent. On the other hand, deproteinized whey or whey permeate is a co-product in the production of whey protein concentrate and isolate. It has good solubility and makes a pleasant dairy flavor. Permeate provides cost-effective functional and flavor benefits to food and is therefore used in bakery, prepared meals and soups.

The permeate market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demands for supplementary diet and functional foods coupled with the removal of milk quotas in developed countries. Also, increasing usage of dairy permeate as a substitute ingredient for sodium reduction is another major factor boosting the growth of the permeate market. However, food quality standards, unsafe handling and competition from substitutes may hamper market growth. Nonetheless, technological innovations and major investments by key players are likely to offer growth opportunities for the permeate market during the forecast period.

The global permeate market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-use industry. Based on product type, the market is segmented as whey permeate and milk permeate. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as food & beverages and animal feed. The market by food & beverages segment is further sub-segmented as bakery & confectionery, dairy, soup & sauce, beverages and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global permeate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The permeate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting permeate market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the permeate market in these regions.

