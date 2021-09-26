PLASTIC PIPE GLOBAL INDUSTRY 2018 SALES, SUPPLY, SIZE, AND CONSUMPTION FORECASTS TO 2023

Description

Pipes and tubes are made from materials ranging from inorganic clays and concrete to iron and steel, and to commodity and specialty polymers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Plastic Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Improvements in technology and plastic resins have helped plastic pipe increase its share in many of these markets.

Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3486719-global-plastic-pipe-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

The worldwide market for Plastic Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Advanced Drainage Systems

Asahi Yukizai

Beetle Plastics

Cantex

Certainteed

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

Charter Plastics

Dura-Line Holdings

Endot Industries

Epsco International

Fibrex

Fusibond Piping Systems

Geberit Vertriebs

Genova Products

Heritage Plastics

Hobas

Ilpea Industries

JM Eagle

Lesso

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes

Polypropylene (PP) Pipes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Municipal

Building

Drainage

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3486719-global-plastic-pipe-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes

1.2.2 Polyethylene (PE) Pipes

1.2.3 Polypropylene (PP) Pipes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Municipal

1.3.2 Building

1.3.3 Drainage

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/01/03/plastic-pipe-global-industry-2018-sales-supply-size-and-consumption-forecasts-to-2023/

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Advanced Drainage Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Plastic Pipe Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Advanced Drainage Systems Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Asahi Yukizai

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Plastic Pipe Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Asahi Yukizai Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Beetle Plastics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Plastic Pipe Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Beetle Plastics Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Cantex

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Plastic Pipe Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Cantex Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Certainteed

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Plastic Pipe Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Certainteed Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Plastic Pipe Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Charter Plastics

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Plastic Pipe Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Charter Plastics Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Dura-Line Holdings

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Plastic Pipe Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Dura-Line Holdings Plastic Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

Contact Information:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)