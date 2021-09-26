PVC Pipe Market 2019 Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Forecasted to 2027 With Business Opportunities and Emerging Trends

The “Global PVC Pipe Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the PVC Pipe industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global PVC Pipe market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, building type, and geography. The global PVC Pipe market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the PVC Pipe market.

PVC pipes are used in conveying applications such as wastewater, chemical, heating fluid, gases, compressed gases, and others. These pipes are strong under pressure and do not rust when exposed to moisture. Also, these pipes are lightweight, flexible, and crush-resistant. PVC pipes are corrosion resistant, durable, and are readily replaced by some glue. These make them useful for plumbing jobs like water line and sewer lines.

Top Key Players:

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., China Lesso Group Holdings Limited, egeplast international GmbH, Finolex Industries Ltd., IPEX Group of Companies, JM Eagle, Inc., NAPCO, Pipelife International GmbH, Plastika, a.s., Tigre S/A.

The reports cover key developments in the PVC Pipe Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Type:

Chlorinated PVC pipes (CPVC Pipes)

Plasticized PVC pipes

Unplasticized PVC pipes (uPVC Pipes)

On the basis of the Material:

PVC resin

Stabilizers

Plasticizers

Lubricant

Pigment base

On the basis of the Application:

Irrigation

Water supply

Sewer & drain

Plumbing

Oil & gas

Heating ventilation

Air conditioning (HVAC)

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South & Central America

The report aims to provide an overview of Global PVC Pipe Market along with detailed segmentation of market by product type, form, vertical, and five major geographical regions. Global PVC Pipe Market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to adoption of 3D printing technology for new applications.

The report also includes the profiles of key PVC Pipe companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

