Real-Time Bidding Technology Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | Google, WPP plc, Adobe, CRITEO ADVERTISING, Facebook, PubMatic, Smaato

Global Real-Time Bidding Technology Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Real time bidding (RTB) is a server-to-server buying process that allows inventory (ad space on websites) to be bought and sold on a per-impression basis. It happens instantaneous through an auction that determines who gets to buy a specific impression.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012576088/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Google, WPP plc, Adobe, CRITEO ADVERTISING, Facebook, PubMatic, Smaato, Yandex, Salesforce, Rubicon Project

This study considers the Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Open

Invited

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Media and Entertainment

Games

Retail and E-Commerce

Travel and Luxury

Mobile Apps

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012576088/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology by Players

4 Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Google

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology Product Offered

11.1.3 Google Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Google News

11.2 WPP plc

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology Product Offered

11.2.3 WPP plc Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 WPP plc News

11.3 Adobe

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology Product Offered

11.3.3 Adobe Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Adobe News

11.4 CRITEO ADVERTISING

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012576088/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.