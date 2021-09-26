Sports Medicine Devices Market in 2025 is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% led by RTI Surgical, Mueller Sports Medicine, DJO Global, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group

Treatment for a sports injury can consist of pain relievers and protecting the injured area with a cast or suspended by support. Sports medicine devices are used to treat wounds and injuries caused by the sport activities and exercise. For some cases, a surgical procedure may be required to repair torn tissue or realign bones. In recent years, there have been various developments in the market. The development of the next generation technologies for the orthobiologic are based upon scientific and clinical knowledge and this knowledge is likely to create opportunities to treat the sport injuries. The insights from the orthobiologics can provide better understanding of the tissue’s response from cell-signaling, material-biology interactions, and the implants’ surrounding environment. Therefore, accounting the multi-factorial elements are likely to contribute towards an improvement in the physiologic balance and can lead to the better healing conditions.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Sports Medicine Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product and Application, the global sports medicine devices market is expected to reach US$ 10,662.5 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,822.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global sports medicine devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to increase in the number of sports medicine association as well as the increasing incidences of sports injuries.

Global sports medicine devices market, based on the application was segmented into elbow & wrist, shoulder, knee, ankle/foot and others. Among the applications, the segment of knee is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, since knee injuries are majorly contributed by the elderly people and patients suffering from arthritis and osteoarthritis and osteoporosis.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the sports medicine devices market by product class and application, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall sports medicine devices market.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates sports medicine devices market dynamics effecting the sports medicine devices market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The report segments the global Sports Medicine Devices market as follows:

o Global Sports Medicine Devices Market – By Product

o Body Reconstruction and Repair

o Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices

o Orthobiologics

o Arthroscopy Devices

o Prosthetic

o Body Support

o Braces

o Thermal Therapy Devices

o Topical Pain Relief

o Compression Clothing

o Others

o Accessories

o Global Sports Medicine Devices Market – By Application

o Knee

o Shoulder

o Ankle/Foot

o Elbow & Wrist

o Others

o Global Sports Medicine Devices Market – By Geography

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

o Asia Pacific (APAC)

– Japan

– China

– India

o Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– South Africa

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South & Central America (SCAM)

– Brazil

