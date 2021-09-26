Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook Till 2027

The “Global Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, building type, and geography. The global Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids market.

The synthetic lubricants are manufactured using chemically modified petroleum components unlike conventional lubricants, which are wholly obtained from crude petroleum oils. Synthetic lubricants are advantageous over petroleum-based lubricants and offer several performance advantages such as improved thermal stability, oxidation resistance, high viscosity index, improved low-temperature properties, lower evaporation losses, reduced flammability, and lower tendency to form residues.

Top Key Players:

Aisin Asia Pte Ltd., Al Warren Oil Company, Inc., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Kyoto Japan, PEAK (Old World Industries, LLC), Schultz Canada Chemicals Ltd., SynLube Incorporated

The reports cover key developments in the Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product:

Engine oils

Transmission and hydraulic fluids

Antifreeze and deicing fluids

Metalworking fluids

Heat transfer fluids

On the basis of the material:

Glycols

Polyalphaolefins

Esters, group iii and iv base oils

Aromatics

Silicone fluids

On the basis of the Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Metals

Industrial machinery

Power generation

Construction

Process industry

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South & Central America

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids Market along with detailed segmentation of market by product type, form, vertical, and five major geographical regions. Global Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids Market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to adoption of 3D printing technology for new applications.

The report also includes the profiles of key Synthetic Lubricants and Functional Fluids companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

