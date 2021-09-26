Textile Chemicals Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Transfar , Archroma , Huntsman , CHT/Bezema , Dymatic Chemicals , Lonsen , Rudolf GmbH , Zschimmer & Schwarz , NICCA , Pulcra and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Textile Chemicals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Textile Chemicals market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Transfar
Archroma
Huntsman
CHT/Bezema
Dymatic Chemicals
Lonsen
Rudolf GmbH
Zschimmer & Schwarz
NICCA
Pulcra
Lanxess
Tanatex Chemicals
Zhejiang Runtu
Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku
Akzo Nobel
Bozzetto Group
Solvay
Total
Wacker
Zhangjiagang Duplus Chemical
Dr.Petry
Takemoto
Sumitomo
Tianjing Textile Auxiliaries
Sino Surfactant
Taiyang
Nantong Donghui
E-microchem
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Pretreatment Auxiliaries
Printing Auxiliaries
Finishing Auxiliaries
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Home Furnishing
Apparel
Technical Textiles
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Textile Chemicals Market Research Report 2018
1 Textile Chemicals Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Textile Chemicals
1.2 Textile Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Textile Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Textile Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Pretreatment Auxiliaries
1.2.3 Printing Auxiliaries
1.2.5 Finishing Auxiliaries
Others
1.3 Global Textile Chemicals Segment by Application
1.3.1 Textile Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Home Furnishing
1.3.3 Apparel
1.3.4 Technical Textiles
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Textile Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Textile Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Textile Chemicals (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Textile Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Textile Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…………….
7 Global Textile Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Transfar
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Textile Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Transfar Textile Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Archroma
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Textile Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Archroma Textile Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Huntsman
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Textile Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Huntsman Textile Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 CHT/Bezema
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Textile Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 CHT/Bezema Textile Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Dymatic Chemicals
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Textile Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Dymatic Chemicals Textile Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Lonsen
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Textile Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Lonsen Textile Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Rudolf GmbH
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Textile Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Rudolf GmbH Textile Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Zschimmer & Schwarz
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Textile Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Zschimmer & Schwarz Textile Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
