2019 Global Endpoint Security Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Endpoint Security Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Endpoint Security Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Symantec Corporation Intel Security (McAfee) Trend Micro Incorporated AVG Technologies Sophos Ltd Kaspersky Labs F-Secure Eset Panda Security Bitdefender)
The endpoint security solutions are being increasingly adopted in various verticals, such as government and defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), and healthcare, which have led to the growth of the market across the globe.
Scope of the Global Endpoint Security Market Report
This report studies the Endpoint Security market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Endpoint Security market by product type and applications/end industries.
Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3229767
The growing number of enterprise endpoints and consumer devices and access to critical data are creating a huge demand for endpoint security solutions across the world. The major factors driving the growth of the market is the need to mitigate IT security risks, growing BYOD trends among organization and increase in the frequency of endpoint attacks. Furthermore, due to rise in the demand for integrated endpoint security solutions and increasing adoption of cloud-based security solutions, the market finds huge opportunity to proliferate in the next five years.
The global Endpoint Security market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Endpoint Security.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-endpoint-security-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024
This report covers Analysis of Global Endpoint Security Market Segment by Manufacturers
Symantec Corporation
Intel Security (McAfee)
Trend Micro Incorporated
AVG Technologies
Sophos Ltd
Kaspersky Labs
F-Secure
Eset
Panda Security
Bitdefender
Global Endpoint Security Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Endpoint Security Market Segment by Type
Anti-Virus
Antispyware/Antimalware
Firewall
Endpoint Device Control
Intrusion Prevention
Endpoint Application Control
Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3229767
Global Endpoint Security Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Government & Defense
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Transportation
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Education
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global Endpoint Security Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Endpoint Security Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Endpoint Security Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Endpoint Security Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Endpoint Security Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Endpoint Security Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Endpoint Security Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Endpoint Security Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019