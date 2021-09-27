Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2027 according to a New Research Report by Black and Veatch, Eaton Corp., Echelon Corp., Elster Group (Honeywell), General Electric, IBM, Itron,

An advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) is an integrated and holistic system comprising of smart meters, data management systems, and communication networks that ensures efficient two-way communication between utilities and a smart utility meter. An AMI system empowers the utility companies with real-time data about power consumption, and thereby allow customers to make informed decisions about their energy usage. The advanced metering infrastructure system is anticipated to gain huge popularity globally owing to various advantages it offers to its customers.

Rising urbanization and industrialization leading to rise in the energy consumption demand coupled with government mandates on regulating energy consumption in various countries are anticipated to boost the growth of advanced metering infrastructure market exponentially. However, lack of standardization and limited interoperability among different utility companies are considered to be the major hindrances in the adoption of the advanced metering infrastructures. Smart city initiatives coupled with digitalization of the energy and utility sector in various developing economies like India and China is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the advanced metering infrastructure market.

The “Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the advanced metering infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by device, solution, service, and geography. The global advanced metering infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading advanced metering infrastructure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of device, solution, and service. On the basis of device, the advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into smart meters, communication infrastructure, Home Area Networks (HANS), and In-home display units. The advanced metering infrastructure market on the basis of the solution is classified into MDM, Meter Data Analytics, AMI security, and meter communication infrastructure. Based on service, the advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into system integration, meter deployment, program management and consulting.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global advanced metering infrastructure market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The advanced metering infrastructure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the advanced metering infrastructure market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the advanced metering infrastructure market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the advanced metering infrastructure market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from advanced metering infrastructure market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for advanced metering infrastructure in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the advanced metering infrastructure market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the advanced metering infrastructure market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market – By Device

1.3.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market – By Solution

1.3.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market – By Service

1.3.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ADVANCED METERING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. ADVANCED METERING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

