Air Treatment Equipment Market to Grow Vivaciously in Revenue

The Air Treatment Equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such strict governing regulation for monitoring of emission and treatment of industry effluents, burgeoning industrialization and urbanization, and rising need for attainment of high efficiency with factory process and mechanical equipment.

The “Global Air Treatment Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Air Treatment Equipment market with detailed market segmentation by technology, equipment, application, end-user and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Air Treatment Equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the major players of the industry includes 3M, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Atlas Copco, Camfil, Cummins Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Honeywell, Mann+Hummel and Parker Hannifin Corp

The global Air Treatment Equipment market is segmented on the basis technology, equipment, application, and end-user. Based technology, the market is segmented as Activated Carbon, Electrostatic Precipitators, UV Filters, HEPA Filters, and Others. On the basis of the Equipment the market is segmented as Dust Collector, Engine exhaust system, Fume/Smoke Collectors, Mist Eliminators, Fire/Emergency, Exhaust Systems, and Others. Application has been segmented in exhaust air, and compressed air. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as Manufacturing, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utility, Commercial, and Residential.

While Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Thus, The Regional and Country Analysis section provides an analysis of the market size of each geography and compares past and forecast growth.

