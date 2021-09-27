ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market to Expand with Noteworthy CAGR of 7.9% During 2018-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Aneroid BP Monitors, Digital BP Monitors, and Ambulatory BP Monitors) and Country (Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Rest of ASEAN Countries): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the ASEAN and regional/market. The ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at $31.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $53.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025. In terms of volume, the ambulatory BP monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Blood pressure is considered as one of the main risk factors for chronic heart diseases. Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to track a patients blood pressure prior to or during patient care. Technological advancements in the field of medical devices and ban on use of mercury-based BP monitors in the developed economies have fueled the development of digital BP monitors and ambulatory BP monitors. Advanced BP monitors allow the patient to easily monitor the blood pressure at home, or at the site of medical emergency.

Factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in inclination toward home monitoring, and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders and obesity, drive the market in ASEAN countries. In addition, rise in the aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and emergence of advanced technologies also contribute to the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding hypertension among patients in ASEAN countries is expected to hamper the market growth.

The ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market is segmented based on product and country. Based on product, the market is divided into aneroid BP monitors, digital BP monitors and ambulatory BP monitors. The ambulatory BP monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% (in terms of volume) from 2018 to 2025. By region, it is analyzed across Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, and rest of ASEAN countries.

Key Benefits for ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the trends in the ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Key Market Segments:

By Product

Aneroid Monitors

Digital BP Monitors

Ambulatory BP Monitoring Devices

By Country

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

George Town of Penang

Ipoh

Rest of Malaysia

Indonesia

Jakarta

Surabaya

Bandung

Rest of Indonesia

Thailand

Bangkok

Nonthaburi

Nakhon Ratchasima

Rest of Thailand

Philippines

Quezon City

Manila

Caloocan

Rest of Philippines

Vietnam

Da Nang

Hanoi

Ho Chi Minh City

Rest of Vietnam

Rest of ASEAN Countries

Singapore

Laos

Cambodia

Myanmar

Brunei

Key Market Players

A&D company, limited

Contec medical systems Co. ltd.

GE healthcare

Hill rom holdings, Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo corporation

Nihon Kohden corporation

Omron Corporation

Smiths Group Plc

Halma PLC

The other players in the value chain include:

SunTech Medical

Rossmax International Ltd

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Microlife AG

