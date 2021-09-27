Ayurveda is an ancient system of life and also the oldest surviving medical system in the world. Ayurvedic science is not merely a traditional Indian form of medicine but a perennial naturopathic system of healthcare that has survived the test of time as well as onslaught of modern science and methods of treatments.

In 2018, the global Ayurvedic Service market size was 1170 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2850 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2025.