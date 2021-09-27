Ceramic Tiles Market to Grow at 5+% CAGR to Reach US$122.59 Bn by 2025 Led by Mohawk Industries, China Ceramics, Florida Tile, GRUPO LAMOSA, S.A.B. DE C.V., Kajaria Ceramics, Porcelanosa Grupo AIE

The global ceramic tiles market accounted to US$81.01 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$122.59 Bn by 2025.

The global ceramic tiles market is segmented on the basis of type which is fragmented into floor tile, and wall tile. The floor ceramic tile market dominates globally in 2017 and is further anticipated to command a strong position during the forecast period to grow at a healthy CAGR. Further, the global ceramic tile has also been segmented on the basis of application into residential and commercial. In the current scenario, the residential segment holds a command in the global ceramic tiles market.

Some of the key players operating in the Ceramic tiles market includes Mohawk Industries, Inc., China Ceramics Co., Ltd., Florida Tile, Inc., GRUPO LAMOSA, S.A.B. DE C.V., Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Porcelanosa Grupo AIE, PT. Muliakeramik Indahraya, RAK Ceramics, The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd., and Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SPA among others.

The ceramic tiles have several performance benefits which attracts the end users especially, the builders and the constructors. However, the disadvantages of the building material possesses major concerns while procurement. The ceramic tiles by properties are very hard, which makes the material unsuitable for some end users. Attributing to the hardness of the material, it is very uncomfortable to stand on or walk, and unlike resilient floors, the ceramic tiles are highly resistant to softening by using padded underlayment. The builders or constructors of commercial infrastructures sometimes limits their procurement of ceramic tiles while constructing the buildings. This fact inhibits the ceramic tiles market to penetrate. Another key concern related to the ceramic tiles among the builders, constructors and house owners accounted for the coldness of the material.

An exclusive Ceramic Tiles Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Ceramic Tiles Market By technology, connectivity, application and geography – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Ceramic Tiles Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report segments the global ceramic tiles market as follows:

Global Ceramic Tiles Market – By Type

• Floor Tiles

• Wall Tiles

Global Ceramic Tiles Market – By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Ceramic Tiles Market – By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Turkey

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o Australia

o China

o India

o Japan

o Indonesia

o Vietnam

o Rest of APAC

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Africa

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• South America (SAM)

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

