Scope of the Report:Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 28%, followed by North America with 26%. Asia-Pacific’s consumption market has a quicker growth rate, China mark a CAGR of 9.2% from 2013-2017.

The worldwide market for Color Cosmetics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 62 million US$ in 2024, from 40 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Color Cosmetics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

L’OrealUnileverEstee LauderShiseidoAmore PacificAvonChanelLVMHCotyClarinsNatura CosmeticosRevlonMary KayKoseKryolanCarslanMariedalgarLansurMaogeping

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Facial Makeup

Lip Products

Eye Makeup

Nail Cosmetics

Other (brush sets etc.)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offline

Online

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/color-cosmetics-global-market-demand-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2025-2019-02-18

