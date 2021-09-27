Commercial Seaweed Market 2019 Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024
Commercial seaweed is a kind of macro algae that is found in arctic, tropical and cold water bodies. These type of seaweeds are available in different colors. These are rich in vitamins and mineral content and that somehow expands its demand in different applications ranging from food, healthcare and personal care products. This type of algae are mostly edible thus increasing its application in food industry. Higher consumption of this seaweed increases its harvesting across large number of countries. The market for commercial seaweed is witnessing substantial growth prospective and the market is expected to follow steady growth rate during the forecast period.
The global Commercial Seaweed market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Seasol International
Indigrow
CP Kelco
Chase Organics
Yan Cheng Hairui Food
Acadian Seaplants
Mara Seaweed
Pacific Harvest
Irish Seaweeds
Aquatic Chemicals
Cargill
E.I. Du Pont de Nemours
CEAMSA
Acadian Seaplants
Gelymar
Brandt Agricultural Products
The Cornish Seaweed Company
Leili Group
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Red Seaweed
Brown Seaweed
Green Seaweed
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Fertilizer & agriculture
Personal care products
pharmaceutical products
Animal feed
Food
Others
