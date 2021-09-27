Connecting Rod Assembly Market Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, Segmentation, Production Values, Supply-Demand, Brand Shares and Forecast 2019-2024

The Report Studies the “Global Connecting Rod Assembly Market 2024” Status and Outlook of Global and Major Regions, from Angles of Players, Countries, Product Types and end Industries by Forecast 2024.

Connecting rods, placed between piston and crankshaft converts the linear reciprocating motion of piston to a rotary motion for engine power transmission. They are subject to extremely high mechanical impacts, rotational moments and high temperatures.

The global average price of Connecting Rod Assembly is in the decreasing trend, from 6.03 USD/Unit in 2011 to 5.95 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Connecting Rod Assembly includes Iron Connecting Rod, Aluminum Connecting Rod, Steel Connecting Rod, and the proportion of Steel Connecting Rod in 2015 is 81.54%.

China region is the largest supplier of Connecting Rod Assembly, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Connecting Rod Assembly, enjoying production market share nearly 22% in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Connecting Rod Assembly market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3200 million by 2024, from US$ 2510 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Connecting Rod Assembly business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Connecting Rod Assembly market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Connecting Rod Assembly value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Iron Connecting Rod

Aluminum Connecting Rod

Steel Connecting Rod

Otther

Segmentation by application:

Automotive Engine

Industrial Machinery Engine

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

MAHLE

Thyssenkrupp

MPG

Aichikikai

Linamar

Yuandong

JD Norman

Albon

Suken Yinghe

Xiling Power

Yunnan Xiyi

Brian Crower

YASUNAGA

Arrow Precision

Sihui Shili

Jingqiang

PRECIOUS INDUSTRIES

Pankl

Baicheng Zhongyi

Fujita Iron Works

POWER INDUSTRIES

Nippon Wico

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Connecting Rod Assembly consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Connecting Rod Assembly market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Connecting Rod Assembly manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Connecting Rod Assembly with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Connecting Rod Assembly submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

