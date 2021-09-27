Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Demand and Key Players by 2023: Western Union, Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit

Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

Digital money transfers-sending money to another person via digital platforms-is a modern convenience that makes transferring funds easier, quicker and enables remote sends.

This report studies the Digital Money Transfer & Remittances market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Money Transfer & Remittances market by product type and applications/end industries.

The research explores the best practice for service deployment, identifies the optimal markets for growth, assesses key player capabilities and provides the most in-depth forecasts across a range of key metrics. The research includes an analysis of the long term implications of, and strategic recommendations

For many payment services, P2P is a service to drive consumer acceptance, rather than a stand-alone, revenue-generating business. Proof of that model is indicated in the typical fee structures; low or no-fee offerings are a way to gain market and mind share. Once they get the app into people’s hands, they then can leverage that with payments for businesses, remittances or for a variety of other financial services.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, InstaReM, TNG Wallet, Coins.ph, Toast, OrbitRemit, Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation, Avenues India Pvt Ltd, FlyRemit., WeChat Payment, Ant Financial/Alipay

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Money Transfer & Remittances.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Domestic Money Transfer

International Money Transfer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer

Enterprise

Table of Content:

1 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Western Union (WU)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Western Union (WU) Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ria Financial Services

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ria Financial Services Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 PayPal/Xoom

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 PayPal/Xoom Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 TransferWise

3 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size by Regions

5 North America Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue by Countries

8 South America Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Digital Money Transfer & Remittances by Countries

10 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Segment by Type

11 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Segment by Application

12 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

