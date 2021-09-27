Distributed Temperature Scanning Market to Garner Significant Growth at Modest CAGR says AP Sensing, Bandweaver, Geso, Halliburton Company, Omicron Electronics, OFS Fitel, Sensornet, Weatherford, Yokogawa Electric Corp.,

The distributed temperature sensing (DTS) systems are the fiber optic based optoelectronic instruments. The DTS measures both temperature and length of a fiber optic sensing cable. The DTS uses standard telecom fiber optic cables.

With an introduction of government rules and regulations to ensure the safety of workers and need to bring automation of the monitoring systems in risky workplaces such as oil & gas production plants, use of distributed temperature sensing is emerging. Nevertheless, adoption of DTS among subsea areas of fields is anticipated to provide tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the distributed temperature sensing market.

The “Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the distributed temperature sensing market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, application, and geography. The global distributed temperature sensing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading distributed temperature sensing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global distributed temperature sensing market is segmented on the basis of fiber type and application. Based on fiber type, the market is segmented into multi-mode fiber and single-mode fiber. On the basis of application, the distributed temperature sensing market is segmented into pipeline leakage detection, oil and gas , fire detection, and environmental monitoring, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global distributed temperature sensing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The distributed temperature sensing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the distributed temperature sensing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the distributed temperature sensing in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the distributed temperature sensing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from distributed temperature sensing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for distributed temperature sensing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the distributed temperature sensing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the distributed temperature sensing market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

