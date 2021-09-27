Drone Service Market Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Leading Players Cyberhawk Innovations Limited, Aerodyne Group, Sky Futures, Terra Drone Corporation, Measure, SkySpecs, Airinov

Global drone service market is expected to grow from US$ 629.2 Mn in 2018 to US$ 24,882.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 51.1% between 2019 and 2027.

Drone Service market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in real estate/infrastructure, agriculture, media & entertainment, industrial, law enforcement, and other industries. Moreover, increasing adoption of drone-based solutions in the agriculture sector and media industry is constantly driving the market. In addition to this, the e-commerce industry has matured immensely over the years in the developed economies as well as the developing nations. The primary driver for the e-commerce industry is that the customers can purchase from and receive the goods at the most convenient location. Owing to this the entire e-commerce market is gaining a great deal of attraction. These factors are anticipated to drive the drone service market during the forecast period.

The drone service market is growing in the region owing to the participation in technology forums by the service providers; acquisitions of companies for further enhancement of drone services in North America. Europe and the Asia Pacific trails North America in terms of drone service adoption and competes closely during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a prime rate during the forecast period. Some of the key players operating in the drone service market include Cyberhawk Innovations Limited, Aerodyne Group, Sky Futures, Terra Drone Corporation, Measure, SkySpecs, Airinov, Zipline, Drone Volt, and Flirtey, among others.

North America is one of the prominent regions in the drone service market which is contributing highest revenue globally due to the increase in the population. The US is a developed country in terms of advanced technology, the standard of living, and infrastructure among others. Across North America, the technological advancements have led to highly competitive markets. The adoption of drones in the region is wholly dependent on specific rules and regulations set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The service providers have to adhere to the legislation set by FAA to fly drones in industries, agricultural, real estate, and media & entertainment industries.

The rotary wing drones are the most attractive unmanned aerial vehicles for commercial use, and the same is expected to dominate the market for drone service over the next decade. The primary advantage of rotary wing drones is that these vehicles have the ability to VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing), thereby requiring smaller takeoff and landing area. Another strength of rotary wing drones to hover around and to execute agile maneuvering, which helps the rotary wing drones to attract customers from several industries. The rotary wing drones are majorly deployed for applications such as precision inspection, as these drones have the ability to hover in a particular region and inspect a single target for a more extended period. These capabilities have impressed various end- user industries, which has improved its adoption rate in the drone service market.

Moreover, the drone service providers opt for rotary wing drones attributing to the benefit that these drones are easier to transport from one place to another. The designs of these drones help the user or the operator to fold and pack into a smaller unit, which has attracted several drone service providers. The result of this is the increasing market size of drone service through rotary wing drones. Further, accounting to the compact size of the product as compared to fixed- wing drones, the rotary wing drones are less expensive. Coupling the lower price of the drones with a higher return on investment, the services providers tend to purchase these drones and offer their customers with rotary wings UAVs. These are the primary factor that has boosted the rotary wing drones in the drone service market in the past few years, and the same is expected to accentuate the demand in the coming years.

The global market for drone service is segmented on various parameters such as drone types, services, industries, and geography. Based on drone type, rotary wing drone segment dominates the market , and the same is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. However, the hybrid drone segment is anticipated to escalate at a faster rate over the years. On the basis of service, the delivery segment is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years, owing to the gradual simplification of rules and regulation set by the governing authorities in different regions. Drone service market operates in an extremely fragmented industry with the massive number of smaller players capturing the market.

