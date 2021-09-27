E-Discovery Market 2019 Worldwide Reports Covers Major Aspects Top Players Regions Growth

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global E-Discovery Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global E-Discovery Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Opentext Nuix Microsoft IBM Micro Focus Catalyst FTI Accessdata Zylab EPIQ Fronteo Conduent Relativity Logikcull Advanced Discovery Cloudnine Commvault Driven IPRO Kldiscovery Veritas Deloitte Thomson Reuters Ricoh Lighthouse)

The focus on decreasing the operational budget of legal departments and increasing number of litigations are expected to drive the market across all regions. The need to adhere to regulatory policies and laws worldwide, and increase in the usage and penetration of mobile devices are other factors expected to drive the growth of the market. The rise in demand for predictive coding and increase in the usage of social media are expected to offer great opportunities for eDiscovery vendors.

Scope of the Global E-Discovery Market Report

This report studies the E-Discovery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the E-Discovery market by product type and applications/end industries.

By deployment type, the market has been categorized into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of verticals, the market has been divided into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, legal, IT and telecommunications, energy and utilities, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, and others (education, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and transport and logistics). By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

The global E-Discovery market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of E-Discovery.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global E-Discovery Market Segment by Manufacturers

Global E-Discovery Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global E-Discovery Market Segment by Type

Software

Services

Global E-Discovery Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BSFI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Legal

IT and Telecommunications

Energy and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Other

