Enterprise Media Gateways Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Developments with Top Key Players 2025- AudioCodes, Avaya, Cisco Systems, Alcatel-Lucent, Grandstream Networks, Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies

Enterprise Media Gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks. As the media gateway is used for different types of networks, one of its major functions is conversion between different coding and transmission techniques. Media gateways are used for the conversion of voice and multimedia data in various enterprise applications. Enterprises use media gateways to extend the life of applications such as legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) and private branch exchange (PBX) to introduce IP-based technologies. Media gateways help preserve existing line equipment in the enterprise.

Enterprises are increasingly deploying IP-based communication applications and services due to its cost effectiveness. Also, enterprises worldwide are undergoing a transition to create an integrated single enterprise network. This transition requires the adoption of new applications such as IP-based applications. The adoption of session initiation protocol (SIP) has also risen in recent years, as it allows enterprises to enable communication between multiple end-points. SIP helps in linking PBX with Internet, using media gateways.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

AudioCodes Ltd., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GENBAND, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Grandstream Networks Inc., ADTRAN, Inc., Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corporation.

Enterprise Media Gateways Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions.

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

8.2 by End-Use / Application

8.3 by Regions

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

9.2 by End-Use / Application

9.3 by Regions

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

10.2 by End-Use / Application

10.3 by Regions

