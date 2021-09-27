Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate (FMES) Market 2019: Global Overview, Key Players Analysis, Sales Revenue, Development Status, Future Trends, Opportunities and Industry Expansion Strategies 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate (FMES) Market was worth USD 0.38 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.77 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.67% during the forecast period. This industry is foreseen to encounter lucrative development throughout the following decade attributable to the developing product demand in different applications divisions, for example, washing powder, cosmetics, and liquid detergents. Expanding demand of natural ingredients over the hair care and personal care sections likewise improves the worldwide FMES request. Developing awareness among consumers towards hygiene and cleanliness in nations, for example, Germany and Italy is anticipated to drive the detergent demand throughout the following years.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are The Chemithon Corporation, Zanyu Technology Group, Emery Oleochemicals, Jinchang Chemicals, P&G Chemicals, Lion Corporation, KLK Oleo, Sun Products, Wilmar International and Fenchem. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Detergents developed as leading end-use segment in 2015 and its revenue share is anticipated to develop at a significant CAGR over the next years. Stringent regulatory rules in the laundry care section with respect to wastewater disposal can be credited to the existence of petrochemical surfactants and other agents. These synthetic mixes confer adverse ecological impact encompassing residential and industrial foundations.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Europe developed as the prevailing FMES consumer representing 32.8% of income share in 2015. Developing inclination of naturally derived products combined with great administrative situation are foreseen to control bio-based fabric care and skin care product request over the estimate period. Fatty methyl ester sulfonate demand in North America was more than 110 kilo tons in 2015.

The Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate (FMES) Market is segmented as follows-

By End User:

Detergents

Personal Care

Others

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

