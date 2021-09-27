Financial Analytics Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: IBM, Deloitte, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Microstrategy., Symphony Teleca, Fico, Tableau Software, Hitachi Consulting, Teradata Corp

Financial analytics enables end users to focus on financial functions across organizations. It also provides better visibility into factors that drive costs, revenues, and shareholder values. Furthermore, it assists them to perform planned and ad-hoc analysis of financial data to find out efficient solutions for business problems. The development of innovative business models such as business-to-employee, business-to-consumer and business-to-business has extended new opportunities for financial analytics. Additionally, due to technological development and its influence on business processes in an organization along with high degree of automation in financial department for different financial transactions, is expected to drive the market growth.

Thus, with changing technological environment, modern approach to financial data analysis is required across all types of industry verticals. The financial analytics market is developing swiftly owing to enhanced technologies in business analytics and BI and extended focus on data transparency. Moreover, increasingly rising data intensity and use of financial analytics as competitive differentiator is driving the financial analytics market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Deloitte, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Microstrategy., Symphony Teleca, Fico, Tableau Software, Hitachi Consulting, Teradata Corp, SAS, Tibco, Information Builders, Rosslyn Analytics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Assets & Liability

Budgetary Control

General Ledger

Payables

Receivables

Profitability

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Financial Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Financial Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

