In this report, the Global 1-Nonene market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 1-Nonene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-1-nonene-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global 1-Nonene market status and forecast, categorizes the global 1-Nonene market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

1-Nonene, also known as propylene trimer, is a branched olefin produced by the polymerisation of propylene. It is an alkene with the molecular formula C9H18. 1-Nonene is a clear, flammable liquid.

1. 1-Nonene is a branched olefin produced by the chemical linking (oligomerization) of propylene and is also commonly referred to as propylene trimer. It is mainly used to produce isodecyl alcohol, neodecanoic acid, nonylphenol and isononyl mercaptan which are used to produce plasticizers, surfactants, coating components, paint driers, and polymerization modifiers and so on. Exxon Mobil, Shell, Braskem and so on are the major players of 1-nonene for the time being.

China still depends on imported 1-nonene to meet its demand. In addition,unlike applications of foreign countries, China mainly uses 1-nonene to produce nonylphenol instead of isodecyl alcohol for the time being. Chinese demand of 1-nonen is estimated to be 34826 MT in 2015

1-Nonene production mainly concentrates in North American and European regions currently. Although investors are interested in the product, due to technology barriers and other issues, it is difficult for new entrants to be engaged in the industry. There are mainly two companies in China producing 1-nonen for the time being while the product performance has an obvious gap with imported ones.

The global 1-Nonene market is valued at 1440 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2240 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical

ChemChina

Other

…

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

0.98

0.995

By Application, the market can be split into

Produce Isodecyl Alcohol

Produce Neodecanoic Acid

Produce Nonylphenol

Produce Isononyl Mercaptan

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global 1-Nonene capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key 1-Nonene manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 1-Nonene are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

1-Nonene Manufacturers

1-Nonene Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

1-Nonene Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the 1-Nonene market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-1-nonene-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global 1-Nonene market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global 1-Nonene markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global 1-Nonene Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global 1-Nonene market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global 1-Nonene market

Challenges to market growth for Global 1-Nonene manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global 1-Nonene Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com