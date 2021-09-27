Global Adhesion Promoter Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Adhesion Promoter market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Adhesion Promoter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Adhesion Promoter market status and forecast, categorizes the global Adhesion Promoter market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

An adhesion promoter is used as an additive or as a primer to promote adhesion of coatings, inks, or adhesives to the substrate of interest. An adhesion promoter usually has an affinity for the substrate and the applied coating, ink, or adhesive. Without the adhesion promoter, the properties of the applied coating may not be sufficient to meet the performance requirements needed for the end product

The adhesion promoter concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from US and EU. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in US, EU and China such as BYK (ALTANA), EMS-CHEMIE, Evonik, Air Products and Huaxia Chemicals.

As additive in the downstream consumption, it has small production in the world. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and produce high end product, so there is a shock in the price of adhesion promoter. The industry will experience fierce competition in future.

After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven advanced. The adhesion promoter in China developed lately and the technology level of this product is not high. The manufacturers in China distributed in the southern of China which is near to the consumption areas.

The technological level of adhesion promoter in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Chinese adhesion promoter manufacturers should be dedicated to improving their technology and provide high performance products to customers.

The global production and capacity of adhesion promoter shows continuous upward tendency in the past five years; the capacity is from 36000 in 2010 to 48000 MT in 2015 while the production is from 32000 in 2010 to 42000 MT in 2015. It is expected that it will increase continuously in future.

The Global price of adhesion promoter is down in the past few years, and the global price mainly depends on the leading company which has large production and higher price. The price decreases from 19300 in 2010 to 16600 USD/MT in 2015, the Global profit margin is also decreasing, from 31.28% in 2010 to 27.70% in 2015 while it is from 27.05% to 24.72% in China. The price and profit margin are expected to decrease further in future.

Adhesion Promoter is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, expansion field of the downstream application, the needs of Adhesion Promoter maybe increase.

The global Adhesion Promoter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BYK(ALTANA)

EMS-CHEMIE

Evonik

Air Products

Sartomer(Arkema)

Basf

Eastman

Elementis

Worle-Chemie

3M

Huntsman

Dow

Momentive

HD MicroSystems

Akzo Nobel

OM Group

Allnex

SEM

HuaxiaChemicals

FushengPaintAdditives

YangzhouLidaResin

NanxiongSantolChemical

DeshangChemical

HenanSeeway

CapatueChemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Silane Coupling Agents

Metallo-organic Compound

Modified High-molecular Polymer

Chlorinated Polyolefine

By Application, the market can be split into

Coating and Paint

Ink

Adhesive

other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Adhesion Promoter capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Adhesion Promoter manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Adhesion Promoter are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Adhesion Promoter Manufacturers

Adhesion Promoter Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Adhesion Promoter Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Adhesion Promoter market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



