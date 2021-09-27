Global Adhesion Promoter Market Professional Survey Report 2018
This report studies the global Adhesion Promoter market status and forecast, categorizes the global Adhesion Promoter market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
An adhesion promoter is used as an additive or as a primer to promote adhesion of coatings, inks, or adhesives to the substrate of interest. An adhesion promoter usually has an affinity for the substrate and the applied coating, ink, or adhesive. Without the adhesion promoter, the properties of the applied coating may not be sufficient to meet the performance requirements needed for the end product
The adhesion promoter concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from US and EU. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in US, EU and China such as BYK (ALTANA), EMS-CHEMIE, Evonik, Air Products and Huaxia Chemicals.
As additive in the downstream consumption, it has small production in the world. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and produce high end product, so there is a shock in the price of adhesion promoter. The industry will experience fierce competition in future.
After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven advanced. The adhesion promoter in China developed lately and the technology level of this product is not high. The manufacturers in China distributed in the southern of China which is near to the consumption areas.
The technological level of adhesion promoter in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Chinese adhesion promoter manufacturers should be dedicated to improving their technology and provide high performance products to customers.
The global production and capacity of adhesion promoter shows continuous upward tendency in the past five years; the capacity is from 36000 in 2010 to 48000 MT in 2015 while the production is from 32000 in 2010 to 42000 MT in 2015. It is expected that it will increase continuously in future.
The Global price of adhesion promoter is down in the past few years, and the global price mainly depends on the leading company which has large production and higher price. The price decreases from 19300 in 2010 to 16600 USD/MT in 2015, the Global profit margin is also decreasing, from 31.28% in 2010 to 27.70% in 2015 while it is from 27.05% to 24.72% in China. The price and profit margin are expected to decrease further in future.
Adhesion Promoter is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, expansion field of the downstream application, the needs of Adhesion Promoter maybe increase.
The global Adhesion Promoter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BYK(ALTANA)
EMS-CHEMIE
Evonik
Air Products
Sartomer(Arkema)
Basf
Eastman
Elementis
Worle-Chemie
3M
Huntsman
Dow
Momentive
HD MicroSystems
Akzo Nobel
OM Group
Allnex
SEM
HuaxiaChemicals
FushengPaintAdditives
YangzhouLidaResin
NanxiongSantolChemical
DeshangChemical
HenanSeeway
CapatueChemical
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Silane Coupling Agents
Metallo-organic Compound
Modified High-molecular Polymer
Chlorinated Polyolefine
By Application, the market can be split into
Coating and Paint
Ink
Adhesive
other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Adhesion Promoter capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Adhesion Promoter manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Adhesion Promoter are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Adhesion Promoter Manufacturers
Adhesion Promoter Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Adhesion Promoter Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Adhesion Promoter market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
