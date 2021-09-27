Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Dynamics, Strategic Analysis And Challenges By 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Automotive Collision Repair Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024

Paints, coatings, and accompanying consumables such as auto components and other spares are widely used in the automotive collision repair market. This report mainly covers the automotive coatings & paints, automotive parts and other consumables product used for automotive collision repairing.

On the basis of type, auto spare parts is the largest segment with around 70% production share of the total market in 2016 Meanwhile, coating and paints is also account for about 24% market share in terms of revenue.

On the basis of geography, the global automotive collision repair products market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and other regions. In 2015, Europe is the largest as well as the steady growing regional market for automotive collision repair products and held 31% share in the global market, followed by North America with the market share of 24%. The demand for automotive collision repair products has been rapid increasing in Asian countries, especially in China.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Collision Repair market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 43000 million by 2024, from US$ 37200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Collision Repair business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Collision Repair market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Collision Repair value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Automotive Coatings & Paints

Automotive Parts

Other Products

Segmentation by application:

Light-duty Vehicles

Heavy-duty Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Valeo

Magna

Denso

PPG Industries

Hyundai Mobis

Axalta

Bosch

Aisin Seiki

BASF

3M

Faurecia

Nippon Paint

Akzonobel

Plastic Omnium

ZF

DuPont

HBPO

Kansai

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Collision Repair consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Collision Repair market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Collision Repair manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Collision Repair with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Collision Repair submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Collision Repair by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Collision Repair by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Forecast

