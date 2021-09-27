Global Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps Market” Report to its Data. This Report will help the reader with Better Understanding and Decision Making.

Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps are used in almost every passenger and commercial vehicle. They provide clear visibility to the driver by cleaning the windshield and headlamp glasses. The high pressure needed to clean the dust or dirt from the glass Is the generated washer. A typical automotive washer pump has a cylindrical structure with a port for connecting hoses. The splash fluid flows through it to reach the nozzle. An inlet port, which is connected to the fluid reservoir, supplies the cleaning fluid to The pump. Almost every automotive washer pump is powered by an electric motor, which is plugged into it individually and gives an output of either 12V or 24V.

China is the largest supplier of Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2017.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 840 million by 2024, from US$ 740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Mono Pump

Dual Pump

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Continental

Genuine

Federal Mogul

Johnson Electric

ASMO

Trico

Bilstein

ACDelco

Standard Motor Products

Doga

I Yuan Precision Industries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Windshield Washer Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

