Global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market to Expand with Noteworthy CAGR of 19.1% During 2018-2025

Big data analytics in healthcare is an analytic solution that derives insights on patient information and improves treatment techniques by enabling evidence-based disease prevention modeling and diagnostic analysis. The key players, such as IBM Corporation, Optum, Microsoft, and others, provide innovative analytical solutions such as population health management, biometric analysis, clinical decision support, revenue cycle management, risk assessment, value-based analytics, and others to healthcare end users. In addition, big data analytics optimizes process-oriented expenditures in the healthcare industry by improving the population health, integrating performance modeling with financial and predictive care monitoring, and others. The global big data analytics in healthcare market size was valued at $16.87 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $67.82 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in demand for analytics for population health management solution and increase in adoption of cloud analytics among several end users are some of the major factors that drive the global big data analytics in the healthcare market growth. In addition, rise in government initiatives for supporting the adoption of healthcare analytics is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, security concerns over patient information among end users and slow adoption of healthcare analytic solutions in the underdeveloped regions are the major factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements and rise in application areas among various industry verticals are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the big data analytics in the healthcare market growth.

The global big data analytics in healthcare market is segmented based on component, deployment, analytics type, application, end user, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. On the basis of deployment, it is fragmented into on-premise and cloud. Depending on analytics type, it is segregated into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and diagnostic analytics. By application, it is classified into clinical analytics, financial analytics, and operational analytics. By end user segment, it is divided into hospitals & clinics, finance & insurance agencies, and research organizations. Region wise, big data analytics in healthcare market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global big data analytics in healthcare market is dominated by key players such as All Scripts, Cerner, Dell EMC, Epic System Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft, Optum, and Oracle Corporation.

Key Benefits for Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market:

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global big data analytics in healthcare market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global big data analytics in healthcare industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global big data analytics in healthcare market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Key Market Segments:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Analytics Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

By Applications

Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operational Analytics

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Finance & Insurance Agencies

Research Organizations

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

All Scripts

Cerner

Dell EMC

Epic System Corporation

General Electric Healthcare

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft

Optum

Oracle Corporation

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in the demand for analytics solutions for population health management

3.5.1.2. Rise in need for business intelligence to optimize health administration and strategy

3.5.1.3. Surge in adoption of big data among the end users in healthcare industry

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Security concerns related to sensitive patients medical data

3.5.2.2. Lack of skilled and expert staff

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growing inclination towards cloud-based analytics solutions

3.5.3.2. Emerging trend in healthcare such as telehealth and innovations in genomics

CHAPTER 4: BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SOFTWARE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. SERVICES

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. ON-PREMISE

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. CLOUD

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY ANALYTICS TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. DESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.5. DIAGNOSTIC ANALYTICS

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. CLINICAL ANALYTICS

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.4. Market analysis by country

7.3. FINANCIAL ANALYTICS

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.4. Market analysis by country

7.4. OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY END USER

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. HOSPITALS & CLINICS

8.2.1. Key market trends

8.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.4. Market analysis by country

8.3. FINANCE & INSURANCE AGENCIES

8.3.1. Key market trends

8.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.4. Market analysis by country

Continue….

