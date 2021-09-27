Global Caprolactone Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Caprolactone Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Caprolactone Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Caprolactone market status and forecast, categorizes the global Caprolactone market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
-Caprolactone or simply caprolactone is a lactone (a cyclic ester) possessing a seven-membered ring. Its name is derived from caproic acid. This colorless liquid is miscible with most organic solvents and water and is produced on a large scale as a precursor to caprolactam and polycaprolactone polymers. -Caprolactone is a colourless liquid with a melting point of -1.3 C and a boiling point of 237 C.
About 63 % of the quantity produced is used on site for the production of polymers (polycaprolactones for own use). The remaining 37 % is sold to customers (downstream users). -Caprolactone is used by downstream users to modify resins and polymers in order to enhance the performance of the end-products. The majority is used for the modification of acrylic resins and polyesters, but it is also used for modification of epoxy resins and polyurethanes. A small quantity of -caprolactone (< 2%) is used as reactive diluent and as a solvent (e.g. for vinyl resins).
Caprolactone is a specialty intermediate, serving many different final market segments such as polyurethane elastomers, adhesives and sealants and industrial coatings and many other diverse application areas.
The world’s major consumption regions are the United Kingdom, Japan and the United States. Perstorp and Daicel are the world’s major downstream customers. -Caprolactone is used as their own raw materials for downstream product. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.
The global Caprolactone market is valued at 230 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Perstorp
Daicel
BASF
…
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
99.5 % Purity
99.9% Purity
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Polycaprolactone
Acrylic Resin Modified
Polyesters Modified
Epoxy Resin Modified
Others
