Global Chlorantraniliprole Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Chlorantraniliprole Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chlorantraniliprole Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Chlorantraniliprole market status and forecast, categorizes the global Chlorantraniliprole market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Chlorantraniliprole (DPX-E2Y 45) is a novel anthranilic diamide insecticide that belongs to a class of compounds that acts on the ryanodine receptor (Group 28), It is an insecticide that was developed by DuPont for control of lepidopteran pests and controls many insects primarily via interruption of normal muscle contraction pathways, which leads to paralysis and eventual death of the pest. Our data covers chlorantraniliprole products are based on 100% active ingredient chlorantraniliprole.

Chlorantraniliprole can be characterized as having very little toxicity to terrestrial and aquatic vertebrates. As can be expected for an insecticide, the compound is toxic to a number of terrestrial and aquatic invertebrates. The compound can produce limited adverse effects in terrestrial and aquatic plants. As a result, the product has developed rapidly following the introduction of chlorantraniliprole by DuPont. The growth of chlorantraniliprole’s sales from 2008 to 2014 led DuPont’s crop protection business to grow rapidly. From 2015-2017, sales of chlorantraniliprole have slowed down.

About 30% of the quantity produced is used for the rice industry. Soy fruits and vegetables applications and soy applications accounted for 24% and 22% of the share of consumption volumes.

The global pesticide industry is dominated by large corporations, and these corporations are becoming larger through acquisitions, allowing themselves to offer a wider range of agriculture services such as seeds and pesticides. In the past few years, there have been several major acquisitions and mergers in this industry. Lower demand growth has a side effect to this industry. Big companies maintain good performance through acquisitions and mergers. In future, the pesticide industry in the world will be turn concentrated. The world pesticide consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation.

The global Chlorantraniliprole market is valued at 1500 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2018-2025.

