Global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Chlorotrifluoroethylene is a colorless gas at room temperature and pressure. It is fairly toxic with an LC50 (rat) at 4-hour exposure and a concentration of 4000 ppm. It has a critical temperature and pressure of 105.8 and 4.03 MPa. Oxygen and liquid CTFE react and form peroxides at fairly low temperatures. A number of oxygenated products, such as chlorodifluoroacetylfluoride, are generated by oxidation of CTFE. The same reaction can occur photochemically in the vapor phase. Chlorotrifluoroethylene oxide is a by-product of this reaction. The peroxides act as initiators for the polymerization of CTFE, which can occur violently.
In 2016, the global actual consumption amount of Chlorotrifluoroethylene was around 8913 MT.
Chlorotrifluoroethylene can be used in various fields, like Resin and Refrigerant, etc. Resin is the largest application of Chlorotrifluoroethylene, with market share of 70.48% in 2016. Chlorotrifluoroethylene can be classified as Purity 99.9% and Purity 99.5%. Purity 99.9% is the major kind of Chlorotrifluoroethylene due to its stable quality and reasonable price. The market of Purity 99.9% is still in its emerging stage, with a global market share of 75.20% in 2016.
The largest producers of Chlorotrifluoroethylene in the worldwide are Honeywell, Daikin, Jiangsu Bluestar and Hongjia Fluorine Technology, which takes a combined share of 93.84% in 2016.The largest producing area of Chlorotrifluoroethylene is USA, accounting about 46.56% of Global production..
The global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Honeywell
Daikin
Jiangsu Bluestar
Hongjia Fluorine Technology
…
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Purity 99.9%
Purity 99.5%
By Application, the market can be split into
Resin
Refrigerant
Others
