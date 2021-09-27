Global Clotrimazole Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Clotrimazole market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Clotrimazole market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Clotrimazole market status and forecast, categorizes the global Clotrimazole market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Clotrimazole is a white powdered pharmaceutical used for treatment of dermatological and gynaecological fungal infections. Clotrimazole was synthesised in 1969 firstly and its chemical name is 1-[(2-chloro-phenyl)(diphenyl)methyl]-1H-imidazole). Its molecular formula is C22H17ClN2 and the molecular weight is 344.8 g/mol.Clotrimazole is an inhibitor of ergosterol biosynthesis. It has many ecotoxicological properties in common with a range of fungicides used in agriculture. Clotrimazole is a broad-spectrum antimycotic agent effective pathogenic dermophytes, yeasts, Candida, Trichophyton, etc.

China is the largest supplier of clotrimazole, the manufacturers in China have a total capacity of 160 MT. In last years, there are some manufacturers have exist this market due to the environmental policies. China is also a major consumption market with many pharmaceutical companies.

Europe and India are also the major manufacturing bases of clotrimazole. But the manufacturers in these regions generally have a relatively low capacity. Because of the policies about development of APIs in India, the India market will occupy larger share in the market.

The clotrimazole market is relatively stable. But all these manufacturers have low capacity utilization. To maintain the development of clotrimazole industry, manufacturers should develop new technology without environmental issues or find new applications for clotrimazole.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Bayer

Erregierre

F.I.S.

Amoli Organics

CordenPharma

Ciron Group

Halcyon Labs

INFA Group

Manus Aktteva

Guangzhou Hanpu

Jiangsu Yunyang

Wuhan DKY

Hubei Aoxiang

Jintan Zhongxing

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Suppository

Tablet

Cream

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Vaginitis

Otomycosis

Paronychia

Tinea of Feed and Hands

Tinea Corporis

