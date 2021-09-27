Global CTO Distillation Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global CTO Distillation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global CTO Distillation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global CTO Distillation market status and forecast, categorizes the global CTO Distillation market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Crude Tall Oil (CTO) is a by-product of the kraft pulping process used by many paper mills. Tall oil soap is collected at the mills and then acidulated to make crude tall oil. It is a mixture of fatty acids, rosin and Rubber neutral materials and forms water-in-oil emulsions and stabilizes mud systems at high bottom-hole temperatures. The CTO can then be further refined through the fractionation process to separate it into the components of tall oil fatty acid, tall oil rosin, distilled tall oil, pitch and heads. (GP-CTO),

The world consumption of CTO distillation increased from 1385.6 K MT to 1549.4 K MT by 2016. The CAGR is about 2.83%. North America is the largest consumption area of CTO distillation by volume in 2016 with 36.21% of global total consumption volume share. Europe and Asia-Pacific are the following with 27.27% and 19.83% by share.

China and Japan are the leading countries of Asia-Pacific in the CTO distillation consumption. They each have 77.83 million USD and 62.51 million USD consumption of CTO distillation. Korea and Southeast Asia countries are the following. They took 13.70% and 14.76% of Asia-Pacific total revenue in share in 2016. The market of CTO distillation in Asia-Pacific had increased from 296.44 million USD in 2012 to 311.19 million USD by 2016. The CAGR is 1.21%.

The global CTO Distillation market is valued at 1690 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Kraton

Westrock (Ingevity)

Forchem

Georgia-Pacific

Eastman

Harima

OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik

Lascaray

Segezha Group

IOP

DRT

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA)

Tall Oil Rosin (TOR)

Tall Oil Pitch (TOP)

Distilled Tall Oil (DTO)

By Application, the market can be split into

Fuel and Fuel Additives

Surfactant

Mining and Oilfield Chemicals

Coating and Inks

Rubber

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CTO Distillation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

