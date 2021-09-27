Global Cubic Boron Nitride Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Cubic Boron Nitride market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cubic Boron Nitride market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Cubic Boron Nitride market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cubic Boron Nitride market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) is a synthetic chemical compound made up of boron and nitrogen atoms in a one-to-one ratio. Unlike other types of boron nitride, it exists as a cubic crystal lattice, with its atoms arranged in a symmetrical, cube-shaped structure like the crystalline structure of diamond. Its material properties include extreme hardness, stability under heat, and superior chemical resistance. Cubic Boron Nitride is the second-hardest known material after diamond, making it useful in a wide variety of industrial applications, where it is often used as an abrasive or cutting tool.
As diamond is less stable than graphite, Cubic Boron Nitride is less stable than h-BN, but the conversion rate between those forms is negligible at room temperature (again like diamond). The cubic form has the sphalerite crystal structure, the same as that of diamond, and is also called -BN or c-BN. The wurtzite BN form has the same structure as lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal polymorph of carbon. In both c-BN and w-BN, the boron and nitrogen atoms are grouped into tetrahedra, but the angles between neighboring tetrahedra differ between the two.
Now, China CBN production is the first in the world. .However, the quality of the Cubic Boron Nitride products is not high. Chinese main products are low grade and medium grade. The price is relatively low. In the United States, Europe, Japan, Cubic Boron Nitride product has a complete crystal, high strength, good thermal stability. Product prices are high in these areas, and profit is relatively high.
With the progress of technology, the price of Cubic Boron Nitride gradually decreased. However, the overall gross margin of Cubic Boron Nitride is still very high. CBN process requires relatively high, therefore, in the production of Cubic Boron Nitride manufacturers increasingly concentrated. In China, many small manufacturers will be eliminated.
Currently, CBN Monocrystalline in China accounted for 70% of the total, CBN micro mist accounted for 30% of the total. Most of China’s CBN products are exported. With the advancement of technology in China, China’s CBN products are increasingly used to their own products.
The global Cubic Boron Nitride market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Element Six
Momentive
ILJIN
Saint-Gobain
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Sandvik Hyperion
Tomei Diamond
FUNIK
Zhengzhou Zhongnan Jete Superabrasives
Famous Diamond
Besco Superabrasives
Berlt Hard Material
Zhengzhou Zhong peng
Henan Huanghe Whirlwind
Yuzhou Hehui Superhard Material Company
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
CBN Monocrystalline
CBN micro mist
By Application, the market can be split into
Resin Bond and Vitrified Wheels
Resin Bond Grinding Wheels
Vitrified Wheels
Electroplated Products
PcBN
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Cubic Boron Nitride capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Cubic Boron Nitride manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cubic Boron Nitride are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Cubic Boron Nitride Manufacturers
Cubic Boron Nitride Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Cubic Boron Nitride Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Cubic Boron Nitride market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cubic-boron-nitride-market-professional-survey-report-2018
