Global Cubic Boron Nitride Market Professional Survey Report 2018

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) is a synthetic chemical compound made up of boron and nitrogen atoms in a one-to-one ratio. Unlike other types of boron nitride, it exists as a cubic crystal lattice, with its atoms arranged in a symmetrical, cube-shaped structure like the crystalline structure of diamond. Its material properties include extreme hardness, stability under heat, and superior chemical resistance. Cubic Boron Nitride is the second-hardest known material after diamond, making it useful in a wide variety of industrial applications, where it is often used as an abrasive or cutting tool.

As diamond is less stable than graphite, Cubic Boron Nitride is less stable than h-BN, but the conversion rate between those forms is negligible at room temperature (again like diamond). The cubic form has the sphalerite crystal structure, the same as that of diamond, and is also called -BN or c-BN. The wurtzite BN form has the same structure as lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal polymorph of carbon. In both c-BN and w-BN, the boron and nitrogen atoms are grouped into tetrahedra, but the angles between neighboring tetrahedra differ between the two.

Now, China CBN production is the first in the world. .However, the quality of the Cubic Boron Nitride products is not high. Chinese main products are low grade and medium grade. The price is relatively low. In the United States, Europe, Japan, Cubic Boron Nitride product has a complete crystal, high strength, good thermal stability. Product prices are high in these areas, and profit is relatively high.

With the progress of technology, the price of Cubic Boron Nitride gradually decreased. However, the overall gross margin of Cubic Boron Nitride is still very high. CBN process requires relatively high, therefore, in the production of Cubic Boron Nitride manufacturers increasingly concentrated. In China, many small manufacturers will be eliminated.

Currently, CBN Monocrystalline in China accounted for 70% of the total, CBN micro mist accounted for 30% of the total. Most of China’s CBN products are exported. With the advancement of technology in China, China’s CBN products are increasingly used to their own products.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Element Six

Momentive

ILJIN

Saint-Gobain

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sandvik Hyperion

Tomei Diamond

FUNIK

Zhengzhou Zhongnan Jete Superabrasives

Famous Diamond

Besco Superabrasives

Berlt Hard Material

Zhengzhou Zhong peng

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind

Yuzhou Hehui Superhard Material Company

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

CBN Monocrystalline

CBN micro mist

By Application, the market can be split into

Resin Bond and Vitrified Wheels

Resin Bond Grinding Wheels

Vitrified Wheels

Electroplated Products

PcBN

Others

