Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-diethyl-carbonate-dec-market-professional-survey-report-2018
This report studies the global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Diethyl carbonate (DEC) is a carbonate ester with the formula CO (OCH2CH3)2. Diethyl carbonate is widely applied in the field of medicine, pesticides, battery, and others.
The diethyl carbonate (DEC) industry concentration is high; the manufacturers are distributed in Japan and China, due to the environmental and manufacturing cost factors. There are three manufacturers in Japan, they are UBE Group Kishida Kagaku and Kowa Company. In China, there are less than twenty manufacturers like Chaoyang chemical, Shandong Shida Shenghua, Tongling Jintai Chemical, Shandong flying, Carcol Chemical, Liaoyang Best Group and Lixing Chemical etc., the homogeneity of the products is serious, and the market competition is fierce.
Globally, the diethyl carbonate products are mainly used in electrolyte, pharmaceuticals and pesticides, and synthetic fiber and resin fields etc. China is the largest producer and consumer, and Japan is also a very important producer and consumer in 2014. Europe and USA are the important consumption regions, and they two consume more than 34% of global diethyl carbonate products in 2014.
The diethyl carbonate industry is easily affected by the global economy and the environmental protection policy, the price will fluctuate in the future, due to the risk of global economic volatility.
The global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
UBE Group(JP)
Kishida Kagaku(JP)
Kowa Company(JP)
Chaoyang chemical(CN)
Shandong Shida Shenghua(CN)
Tongling Jintai Chemical(CN)
Shandong flying(CN)
Carcol Chemical(CN)
Liaoyang Best Group(CN)
Lixing Chemical(CN)
Liaoning Huifu Chemical(CN)
Chongqing Changfeng(CN)
Fushun Dongke Fine Chemical(CN)
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Battery Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industry Grade
By Application, the market can be split into
Electrolytes
Pharmaceuticals and Pesticides
Synthetic Fibres and Resins
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Manufacturers
Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-diethyl-carbonate-dec-market-professional-survey-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com