Global Docks Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Docks market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Docks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Docks market status and forecast, categorizes the global Docks market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The Docks market, in computing and video gaming, is a docking station or dock provides a simplified way of “plugging-in” an electronic device such as the tablet-like hybrid video game console, the Nintendo Switch and laptop computer to common peripherals. Because a wide range of dockable devicesfrom mobile telephones to wireless micehave different connectors, power signaling, and uses, docks are not standardized and are therefore often designed with a specific make and model of a device in mind.

A dock can allow some laptop computers to become a substitute for a desktop computer, without sacrificing the mobile computing functionality of the machine. Portable computers can dock and undock hot, cold or standby, depending on the capabilities of the system. In a cold dock or undock, one completely shuts the computer down before docking/undocking. In a hot dock or undock, the computer remains running when docked/undocked. Standby docking or undocking, an intermediate style used in some designs, allows the computer to be docked/undocked while powered on, but requires that it be placed into a sleep mode prior to docking/undocking.

Currently, The industry is highly concentrated, technical barriers and financial barriers are relatively high. The companies in the world that produce Docks mainly concentrate in North America and China, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions. In particular, as the market leader in Docks, Acer and Apple take the global market share of more than 35%, other key manufacturers include Dell, HP, Lenovo, etc. The production of Docks increased from 27424.6 K Units in 2012 to 36829.7 K Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 8.57%.

Docks can be classified as three types, such as USB-C Docks, Wireless Docks, others. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 13.21% of the Docks market is USB-C Docks, 16.52% is Wireless Docks, 70.27% divided among others in 2016. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent environmental requirements, these industries will need more Docks. So, Docks has a huge market potential in the future.

With the awareness of electronics and development of Docks, we tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Docks market is valued at 6010 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 6190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Acer

Apple

Dell

HP

Lenovo

Intel

Toshiba

Plugable

Sumsung

HUAWEI

ASUS

Microsoft

Kensington

SilverStone

Targus

Others

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Wireless Docks

USB-C dock

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Laptop

Desktop

Tablet

Others

